Isaiah Evans pulls out of NBA Draft Combine

There’s no longer a chance — however Slim (pun intended) it ever was — of Isaiah Evans remaining in the NBA draft process.

Evans has withdrawn from the NBA draft process and will not participate in the NBA Draft Combine, which begins in Chicago this week. That was announced by the NBA Communications account on Twitter.

The 6-6, 175-pounder remaining in the NBA draft always seemed to be a longshot. Evans never announced his entry into the draft process; he has not been seen in the first round of mock drafts; and his return for a sophomore season was confirmed via social media before the deadline to enter the process.

But for as long as he was in the process, there was a chance of Evans getting a guarantee to be a first-rounder, which could have resulted in him staying in the process.

Now, no such chance exists.

Evans’ return means the Blue Devils will get back a microwavable scorer who had a rollercoaster of a freshman season.

He played sporadically for the 35-win Blue Devils this season. After he didn’t play against Kentucky, Arizona and Kansas, he exploded for 18 first-half points in Duke’s win against Auburn.

Evans started three times late in the season — against Florida State on March 1 when Tyrese Proctor was out, he had a season-high 19 points. He also started both games Cooper Flagg missed in the ACC tournament.

The North Mecklenburg High School product played 19 minutes in Duke’s first-round NCAA tournament win, and then played a combined 19 minutes in the Blue Devils’ other four NCAA tournament games.

In 17 of the 24 games Evans played at least 10 minutes, he made multiple 3-pointers. Along with the Auburn game, that included games at Miami and Virginia with five 3s each, and games against Virginia Tech and Boston College with four 3s each.

Evans’ season average of 41.6% on 3-pointers was the best of any Duke rotation player (Spencer Hubbard was 3-for-5). He made 62 of 149 3-pointers.

Evans’ Offensive Bayesian Performance Rating was 5.08, third-best among the Blue Devils behind Flagg (6.48) and Kon Knueppel (5.23), per EvanMiya. Evans’ Defensive BPR, though, was 1.13 — second-lowest of any player in Duke’s 10-man rotation, ahead of only Caleb Foster (0.25).