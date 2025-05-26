Duke lands in Athens for NCAA tournament

DURHAM – Duke is headed to Athens, Ga., for the NCAA tournament.

Duke’s baseball team is the No. 2 seed in the Athens regional, which begins Friday. The Blue Devils will play No. 3 seed Oklahoma State in their first game of the regional, which is a double-elimination format.

Other teams in the regional are No. 1 seed Georgia and No. 4 seed Binghamton.

The Blue Devils are 37-19. They were 17-13 in ACC play, finishing in seventh place in the 16-team league.

It’s the third straight NCAA tournament berth for the Blue Devils and seventh of the last 10 years (one of which, 2020, didn’t have an NCAA tournament).

Duke has won a regional three times in the last seven years. Two years ago, Duke won at Coastal Carolina; in 2019, the Blue Devils swept a regional at West Virginia; in 2018, they won a regional at Georgia after losing the first game.

In coach Chris Pollard’s 13th season at the helm, Duke has won at least 30 games for the 10th time. This season, Pollard won both the 800th game of his career — which includes 141 wins at Pfeifer and 244 at Appalachian State — and his 400th at Duke.

Duke embarks on another quest to reach the College World Series. The Blue Devils have made three trips in program history, the last of them coming in 1961.