Duke snags Nikolas Khamenia

Duke moved in and snagged a commitment from Nikolas Khamenia, adding the 6-8 wing to its Class of 2025 with the Boozer twins.

Khamenia, ranked the No. 19 player in the Rivals150, committed to the Blue Devils on Tuesday afternoon. He joins Cameron and Cayden Boozer in Duke’s class, which was already No. 1 in the team rankings.

Khamenia was down to Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga and as early as Tuesday morning, word was that UCLA would be the pick.

Instead, he’s headed to a Duke program that has picked up three commits in the last 12 days — granted, two of them are obviously twins.

The 6-8, 175-pounder was offered by Duke in late June and visited in the middle of September.