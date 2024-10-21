Advertisement
in other news
Duke notes: Mason Gillis held love for Blue Devils before transferring
Covering a plethora of topics on Duke basketball, including Mason Gillis being a childhood Blue Devils fan
• Conor O'Neill
Preview: Florida State at Duke
Blue Devils come out of off week looking for faster start, first win over FSU
• Conor O'Neill
Across the Beat: Getting to know Florida State
Diving into the details on Florida State before the Seminoles meet Duke on Friday night
• By Conor O’Neill and Curt Weiler
Watch/listen: New episode of Big J & Little J Show
The Big J & Little J Show covers several topics as Duke comes out of its first off week
• Conor O'Neill
Duke picked as preseason ACC favorite
Blue Devils picked to win ACC regular-season title by preseason media poll
• Conor O'Neill
in other news
Duke notes: Mason Gillis held love for Blue Devils before transferring
Covering a plethora of topics on Duke basketball, including Mason Gillis being a childhood Blue Devils fan
• Conor O'Neill
Preview: Florida State at Duke
Blue Devils come out of off week looking for faster start, first win over FSU
• Conor O'Neill
Across the Beat: Getting to know Florida State
Diving into the details on Florida State before the Seminoles meet Duke on Friday night
• By Conor O’Neill and Curt Weiler
Duke’s offense faces on-the-fly adjustments
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement