Jaden Watkins goes in-depth on decision to choose Duke
July began the way June ended for Duke football - with a commitment. Asheville (N.C.) School prospect Jaden Watkins announced his decision to play for the Blue Devils on July 1, and his choice has ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news