Blue Devils catch fire early

DURHAM – Being the ACC’s only unbeaten team and playing the only team in the league without a win meant Duke had to put away Miami early.

No. 3 Duke got hot early and stayed that way for most of Tuesday night’s 89-54 thrashing of Miami at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“They’re such a talented team that, if you’re not careful, you can find yourself in a dogfight,” freshman Cooper Flagg said. “It was huge for us to come out hot early, come out with some force and kind of turn the water off on a bunch of guys that they had that, I mean, if they see the first couple go through, it’s going to be a lot different of a game, for sure.”

Instead of a dogfight, Duke (15-2, 7-0 ACC) rolled to its 11th straight win by jumping out to a 20-point lead with six minutes left in the first half. After that, the advantage dipped under 20 once, briefly and early in the second half.

After a timeout, Duke went to Flagg for a bucket and got a 3-pointer from Kon Knueppel — part of his season-high 25 points — to reassert its dominance.

Of both this game and of the ACC.

“We just kept it simple,” senior guard Sion James said. “We have guys who can make shots, so we found the guys who can make shots. Evidenced by us shooting, I think, over 50(%) from 3, having a season-high in assists and Kon Knueppel having a career game.”

Indeed, Duke made 17 of 32 3-pointers. This offensive clinic saw Duke put up an e-FG clip — it’s field goal percentage, just with more weight attached to made 3-pointers — of 68.5%, a season high.

It’s the sixth straight game with an e-FG percentage above 60 and 10th of the season for Duke, in 17 games. For comparison’s sake: Duke had 11 games with an e-FG clip above 60% last season, in 36 games.