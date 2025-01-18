Blue Devils run past BC in second half

It wasn’t always as comfortable as the final score indicates.

But it wound up that way, and Duke’s 88-63 win at Boston College came with little second-half drama and runs the Blue Devils’ winning streak up to 12 games.

Duke (16-2, 8-0 ACC) turned what was a six-point halftime lead into a rout by finding more of an offensive rhythm in the second half and stifling a BC team that shot 58.3% in the first half.

The Blue Devils got a 28-point performance from Cooper Flagg, who was playing his closest game of the season to his native state of Maine. He stuffed the stat sheet and was efficient — shockers there — making 9 of 14 shots, 9 of 11 free throws, with five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

Flagg even got a technical, assessed after a blocked shot in the second half.

Joining him with a 20-point game was junior guard Tyrese Proctor. He had 20 on 7-for-12 shooting and coming off the first scoreless game of his season, had 10 points in the first 14 minutes.

And this was another Isaiah Evans game. The freshman flamethrower had 16 points, his most since the breakout Auburn game (18 points), and 11 of those came in the second half.

Those efforts — along with BC going from 58.3% shooting in the first half to 32% in the second — led to Duke’s eighth win by at least 20 in the last nine games.

Duke’s defense — of all things — left something to be desired in the first half. BC shot 14-for-24 and only committed four turnovers. Chad Venning got the Eagles going early with nine points; his size (6-9, 270) proved troublesome for Duke’s interior defenders, especially without Maliq Brown as an option.

Venning finished with 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting and was a handful for Khaman Maluach, Patrick Ngongba II and Mason Gillis, all of whom took turns at the 5-position.

TIP-INS: Duke’s e-FG clip was 59.6%, which barely snaps a stretch of six straight games with that number over 60%. … Kon Knueppel struggled, maybe more than any other game of his season. He was scoreless, missing five shots, with three rebounds, one assist and one turnover. … Duke outrebounded BC 36-22; the second-half margin was 22-10. … Sion James was Duke’s leading rebounder with seven. He also had six points and six assists.