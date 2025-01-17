Preview: No. 3 Duke at Boston College

Blue Devils look to keep things rolling with 11-game winning streak

Jon Scheyer has Duke rolling with 11 straight wins. (Photo by Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)

The next benchmarks for Duke’s longest winning streaks both came in the same season and matching them would be a harbinger of where this team wants to go. The Blue Devils have won 11 straight games, most of those coming in blowout fashion. Duke is operating at a highly efficient level on both ends of the court and has the No. 3-ranked offense and No. 2 defense on KenPom. Duke’s last 12-game winning streak came in 2015, when the Blue Devils won their last national championship. That team also had a 14-game winning streak to start the season. “I was taught — maybe Coach K was just saying this because we were losing a lot of games my freshman year in January — but he talked about January being a defining month and a month you can find something,” coach Jon Scheyer said on Tuesday night. “I’ve really found that to be true during my time here as a player or as a coach.”

Here’s what to know ahead of Saturday night’s game: Time: 8 p.m. Location: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. TV: ESPN. Announcers: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst). Series; last meeting: Duke leads 29-3 and has won 11 straight meetings; Duke won 80-65 in Durham last season, getting 17 points from Mark Mitchell and 16 apiece from Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach. Records: Duke 15-2, 7-0 ACC; BC 9-8, 1-5. Stat to watch: 35.5%. Opponents shoot that percentage from 3-point range against BC, which is the third-worst in the ACC and ranks 274th in the country (per KenPom and entering Thursday’s games). There is a caveat to cover first: BC has been better in this area lately. The Eagles’ last four opponents are a combined 21-for-70 (30%). Granted, it’s only led to one win in the last four games. And Georgia Tech was 8-for-17 in that stretch. But BC hasn’t been blistered from the 3-point in the same way it was earlier in the season. In a six-game stretch from the end of November to end of December, BC was torched by Dartmouth (17-for-31 on 3s), South Carolina (10-19), Stonehill (10-23), SMU (11-16) and Fairleigh Dickinson (12-29). Wake Forest was the outlier, only making 5 of 13 3s. As you might have seen, read or noticed: Duke is shooting the lights out of the ball right now.

Matchup to watch: Duke’s Cooper Flagg (No. 2) vs. BC’s Donald Hand Jr. (No. 13). They’re on equal footing in at least one area — the projected No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft and BC’s only significant returner from last season. Flagg and Hand are two of four ACC players who are leading their teams in scoring and rebounding. The other two are Tobi Lawal (Virginia Tech) and Maxime Raynaud (Stanford). Duke’s freshman phenom is obviously playing on another level. Flagg’s last five games by the numbers: 24.4 points on 39-for-62 shooting (62.9%), 11-for-19 from 3-point range (57.9%), 33-for-36 at the free-throw line (91.7%), 7.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Hand, at 6-5, 210, plays on the wing but also plays some 4-position for the Eagles. So, he’s likely to be matched up against Flagg at least a few times. Eagle to watch: Center Chad Venning (No. 32). Don’t panic; he’s not DJ Burns Jr. He’s just the closest thing the ACC has to Burns this season. Venning is a ground-and-pound center, listed at 6-9, 270. He doesn’t rebound much but he’s effective down low because he can carve out space for himself. Before he scored eight points against Notre Dame earlier this week, he was riding a four-game stretch in which he scored 18, 17, 19 and 17 points — all of those on better than 50% shooting.

Blue Devil to watch: Guard Tyrese Proctor (No. 5). It didn’t feel like the junior guard played poorly Tuesday night against Miami. But he didn’t score, going 0-for-4 from the field. This is a pick for a bounce-back game from him. Tuesday night was Proctor’s first scoreless game of the season and the first one he didn’t make a 3-pointer. He’s shooting 41.1% on 3s this season (39 of 95), after being at 32% as a freshman and 35.2% last season.