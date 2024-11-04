How PFF graded Duke's offense against Miami

Advertisement
in other news
5 things to know about Miami
Diving into what you need to know about Miami before Duke's game against the Hurricanes on Saturday
• Conor O'Neill
Watch/listen: New episode of Big J & Little J Show
The Big J & Little J Show dives into the latest with Duke's football program
• Conor O'Neill
Manny Diaz’s history at Miami isn’t on Blue Devils’ minds
Duke coach has moved on since his three seasons coaching the Blue Devils' opponent this weekend
• Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Duke's offense against SMU
Delving into who played well and who didn't on Duke's offense, per PFF, against SMU
• Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Duke's defense against SMU
Diving into the Pro Football Focus breakdown of Duke's defensive players in the loss to SMU
• Conor O'Neill
