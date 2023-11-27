Sunday was a two-part story.

All-ACC ballots were due by 5 p.m. and I went through due diligence of combing through candidates, stats, credentials, etc., filing my ballot with about an hour to spare. I made a phone call thinking it’d be a relaxing evening, got off the phone and realized the day had just started.

Anyway, onto disclosing my All-ACC ballot. While not a requirement, I’ve always found it to be best practice to reveal votes like this.

One quick clarifier on preference — I’ve formed a preference to only vote for a player once. So, for example, because Florida State’s Keon Coleman is a first-team wide receiver, I didn’t vote for him as an all-purpose back or specialist. It seems silly and redundant to have the same player honored multiple times at different positions.

Here is the ballot I submitted on Sunday: