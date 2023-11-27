Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Full disclosure of All-ACC ballot

Jordan Travis was the best quarterback in the ACC this season.
Jordan Travis was the best quarterback in the ACC this season. (Melina Myers/USA Today Sports Images)
Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Sunday was a two-part story.

All-ACC ballots were due by 5 p.m. and I went through due diligence of combing through candidates, stats, credentials, etc., filing my ballot with about an hour to spare. I made a phone call thinking it’d be a relaxing evening, got off the phone and realized the day had just started.

More on that here.

Anyway, onto disclosing my All-ACC ballot. While not a requirement, I’ve always found it to be best practice to reveal votes like this.

One quick clarifier on preference — I’ve formed a preference to only vote for a player once. So, for example, because Florida State’s Keon Coleman is a first-team wide receiver, I didn’t vote for him as an all-purpose back or specialist. It seems silly and redundant to have the same player honored multiple times at different positions.

Here is the ballot I submitted on Sunday:

Superlatives

Advertisement

Player of the year and offensive POY:

Jordan Travis, FSU

Defensive player of the year:

Payton Wilson, NCSU

Rookie of the year and offensive ROY:

KC Concepcion, NCSU

Defensive rookie of the year:

Khalil Barnes, Clem.

Coach of the year:

Dave Doeren, NCSU

First-team All-ACC

Offense

QB – Jordan Travis, FSU

RBs – Omarion Hampton, UNC | Jawhar Jordan, Lou.

WRs – Malik Washington, UVA | Keon Coleman, FSU | KC Concepcion, NCSU

TE – Bryson Nesbit, UNC

All-purpose back – Bhayshul Tuten, VT

OTs – Jalen Rivers, UM | Darius Washington, FSU

OGs – Michael Jurgens, WF | Christian Mahogony, BC

C – Bryan Hudson, Lou.

Defense

DEs – Ashton Gillotte, Lou. | Kaimon Rucker, UNC

DTs – Tyler Davis, Clem. | Norell Pollard, VT

LBs – Payton Wilson, NCSU | Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clem. | Kalen DeLoach, FSU

CBs – Dorian Strong, VT | Elijah Jones, BC

Safeties – Jonas Sanker, UVA | Kamren Kinchens, UM

Special teams

K – Noah Burnette, UNC

P – Porter Wilson, Duke

Specialist – Tucker Holloway, VT

Jordan Moore came on strong for Duke late in the season.
Jordan Moore came on strong for Duke late in the season. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)

Second-team

Offense

QB – Drake Maye, UNC

RBs – LeQuint Allen, Syr. | Trey Benson, FSU

WRs – Xavier Restrepo, UM | Jamari Thrash, Lou. | Jordan Moore, Duke

TE – Jaheim Bell, FSU

All-purpose back – Will Shipley, Clem.

OTs – Ozzy Trapilo, BC | Blake Miller, Clem.

OGs – D’Mitri Emmanuel, FSU | Michael Gonzalez, Lou.

C – Matt Lee, UM

Defense

DEs – Jared Verse, FSU | Antwaun Powell-Ryland, VT

DTs – Braden Fiske, FSU | Aeneas Peebles, Duke

LBs – Cedric Gray, UNC | Marlowe Wax, Syr. | Francisco Mauigoa, UM

CBs – Nate Wiggins, Clem. | Renardo Green, FSU

Safeties – Malik Mustapha, WF | Devan Boykin, NCSU

Special teams

K – Ryan Fitzgerald, FSU

P – Alex Mastromanno, FSU

Specialist – Brashard Smith, UM

Jacob Monk has been a valuable member of Duke's offensive line.
Jacob Monk has been a valuable member of Duke's offensive line. (Jaylynn Nash/USA Today Sports Images)

Third-team

Offense

QB – Haynes King, GT

RBs – Jamal Haynes, GT | Phil Mafah, Clem.

WRs – Malachi Fields, UVA | Jacolby George, UM | Tez Walker, UNC

TE – Dae’Quan Wright, VT

All-purpose back – Demond Claiborne, WF

OTs – DeVonte Gordon, WF | Anthony Belton, NCSU

OGs – Willie Lampkin, UNC | Jacob Monk, Duke

C – Brian Stevens, UVA

Defense

DEs – Jasheen Davis, WF | Davin Vann, NCSU

DTs – Ruke Orhorhoro, Clem. | Cam Horsley, BC

LBs – Tre Freeman, Duke | Jacob Roberts, WF | Vinny DePalma, BC

CBs – Quincy Riley, Lou. | Aydan White, NCSU

Safeties – Khalil Barnes, Clem. | Donovan McMillon, Pitt

Special teams

K – John Love, VT

P – Jack Stonehouse, Syr.

Specialist – Alijah Huzzie, UNC

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement