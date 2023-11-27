Full disclosure of All-ACC ballot
Sunday was a two-part story.
All-ACC ballots were due by 5 p.m. and I went through due diligence of combing through candidates, stats, credentials, etc., filing my ballot with about an hour to spare. I made a phone call thinking it’d be a relaxing evening, got off the phone and realized the day had just started.
Anyway, onto disclosing my All-ACC ballot. While not a requirement, I’ve always found it to be best practice to reveal votes like this.
One quick clarifier on preference — I’ve formed a preference to only vote for a player once. So, for example, because Florida State’s Keon Coleman is a first-team wide receiver, I didn’t vote for him as an all-purpose back or specialist. It seems silly and redundant to have the same player honored multiple times at different positions.
Here is the ballot I submitted on Sunday:
Superlatives
Player of the year and offensive POY:
Jordan Travis, FSU
Defensive player of the year:
Payton Wilson, NCSU
Rookie of the year and offensive ROY:
KC Concepcion, NCSU
Defensive rookie of the year:
Khalil Barnes, Clem.
Coach of the year:
Dave Doeren, NCSU
First-team All-ACC
Offense
QB – Jordan Travis, FSU
RBs – Omarion Hampton, UNC | Jawhar Jordan, Lou.
WRs – Malik Washington, UVA | Keon Coleman, FSU | KC Concepcion, NCSU
TE – Bryson Nesbit, UNC
All-purpose back – Bhayshul Tuten, VT
OTs – Jalen Rivers, UM | Darius Washington, FSU
OGs – Michael Jurgens, WF | Christian Mahogony, BC
C – Bryan Hudson, Lou.
Defense
DEs – Ashton Gillotte, Lou. | Kaimon Rucker, UNC
DTs – Tyler Davis, Clem. | Norell Pollard, VT
LBs – Payton Wilson, NCSU | Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clem. | Kalen DeLoach, FSU
CBs – Dorian Strong, VT | Elijah Jones, BC
Safeties – Jonas Sanker, UVA | Kamren Kinchens, UM
Special teams
K – Noah Burnette, UNC
P – Porter Wilson, Duke
Specialist – Tucker Holloway, VT
Second-team
Offense
QB – Drake Maye, UNC
RBs – LeQuint Allen, Syr. | Trey Benson, FSU
WRs – Xavier Restrepo, UM | Jamari Thrash, Lou. | Jordan Moore, Duke
TE – Jaheim Bell, FSU
All-purpose back – Will Shipley, Clem.
OTs – Ozzy Trapilo, BC | Blake Miller, Clem.
OGs – D’Mitri Emmanuel, FSU | Michael Gonzalez, Lou.
C – Matt Lee, UM
Defense
DEs – Jared Verse, FSU | Antwaun Powell-Ryland, VT
DTs – Braden Fiske, FSU | Aeneas Peebles, Duke
LBs – Cedric Gray, UNC | Marlowe Wax, Syr. | Francisco Mauigoa, UM
CBs – Nate Wiggins, Clem. | Renardo Green, FSU
Safeties – Malik Mustapha, WF | Devan Boykin, NCSU
Special teams
K – Ryan Fitzgerald, FSU
P – Alex Mastromanno, FSU
Specialist – Brashard Smith, UM
Third-team
Offense
QB – Haynes King, GT
RBs – Jamal Haynes, GT | Phil Mafah, Clem.
WRs – Malachi Fields, UVA | Jacolby George, UM | Tez Walker, UNC
TE – Dae’Quan Wright, VT
All-purpose back – Demond Claiborne, WF
OTs – DeVonte Gordon, WF | Anthony Belton, NCSU
OGs – Willie Lampkin, UNC | Jacob Monk, Duke
C – Brian Stevens, UVA
Defense
DEs – Jasheen Davis, WF | Davin Vann, NCSU
DTs – Ruke Orhorhoro, Clem. | Cam Horsley, BC
LBs – Tre Freeman, Duke | Jacob Roberts, WF | Vinny DePalma, BC
CBs – Quincy Riley, Lou. | Aydan White, NCSU
Safeties – Khalil Barnes, Clem. | Donovan McMillon, Pitt
Special teams
K – John Love, VT
P – Jack Stonehouse, Syr.
Specialist – Alijah Huzzie, UNC