Duke stays hot, lands a commitment from DB Moussa Kane

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder made the announcement of his commitment coming off the heels of an official visit to Durham, and spoke to Rivals about his decision.

The Mike Elko Era has re-energized the Duke football program and they got another huge boost on Tuesday when Blairstown (NJ) Blair Academy defensive back Moussa Kane pledged to the Blue Devils over other finalists Penn State and Oklahoma .

“My family was always big on education and Duke is a world renowned school, so that was a major plus,” Kane shared. “I believe in Coach Elko and the rest of the Duke staff and I believe they will turn it around and make Duke a very competitive program.”

The staff was a huge part in this decision, as Kane solidified his bond with them this weekend. He spoke about what he likes about Elko & co., as well as where they plan to use him on defense.

“From Kai, the recruiting director, to coach Elko, everyone is happy to be there and they really care about developing their players to maximize their potential,” he explained. “They want me to be a boundary corner that can play both man and zone and set the edge when needed.”

Now that Kane is a Blue Devil, he shared some of his goals for the start of his career in Durham.

“For me, I’m shooting for the stars. I want to be a freshman All- American and I believe coach Ish and coach Smith can get me there,” he told Rivals. “When I get there we will be playing in bowl games at the minimum, and I plan on us being able to compete for ACC titles.”

Finally, Kane shared what his strengths are, as well as where he wants to improve his game before he enrolls early at Duke.

“I think I’m great at understanding situational football and the likelihood of certain routes and concepts based on the situation and down and distance,” Kane responded when asked. “I want to work on keeping my body low to the ground at all times and just learning more.”

Kane is rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 18 player in New Jersey for 2023.