Duke puts away Maine in opener

Blue Devils shake free in second half with improved defense, rebounding

Duke freshman Kon Knueppel drives against Maine's Kellen Tynes on Monday night. (Photo by Zachary Taft/USA Today Sports Images)

DURHAM – Eight minutes into the season opener, it looked like Duke was going to turn Monday night’s game against Maine into the same type of annihilation we saw in the preseason games. Not so fast — at least, not in the first half. “It was the first time we’ve really been hit back hard,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “I think that was great for us to experience.” Coinciding with what was great about the experience was Duke’s response to being hit. The Blue Devils ran away in the second half with a 96-62 win over the visiting Black Bears at Cameron Indoor Stadium. “I mean yeah, we’ve definitely gotta do better about keeping the pedal to the metal right there, we let them come back a little bit,” said sophomore guard Caleb Foster, one of six Blue Devils in double-figure scoring with 11 points. “That goes to our defense, we’ve gotta clean a lot of things up,” he added. “But we’re going to be really good once we get those things cleaned up and get those things more consistent throughout the whole game.” Duke’s scoring was paced by freshmen, with Kon Knueppel scoring 22 on 8-for-14 shooting and Cooper Flagg filling in the stat sheet — expect that often — with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Maine was whistled for 19 fouls; Flagg drew eight of them. “I thought it was great for (Knueppel) to see the ball go in early,” Scheyer said of Knueppel. “He’s a multi-dimensional player, though. The scoring was great but I thought his defense was really good.”

Cooper Flagg brings the ball up the court against Maine. (Photo by Zachary Taft/USA Today Sports Images)

Duke spurted ahead 26-9 in the first half, using a 14-0 run to get there. At that point, all systems were clicking. The Blue Devils went cold for the rest of the first half and Maine made a game of this. Duke’s points per possession in getting out to that 26-9 lead was 1.73; for the last 12 minutes of the first half, it was 0.82. That, plus Maine going on a 9-0 run after coach Chris Markwood’s timeout, is how Duke couldn’t pull away in the first half and it was a 44-33 game at halftime. “We were rolling. I feel like when we get in a rhythm, the ball is moving side to side,” junior guard Tyrese Proctor said. “I think it stuck a little bit too much at the end of the first half. That’s why we started breaking down a little bit to 1-on-1 too much. “Once we got back into a rhythm, we go on runs quick. I think we showed that last week and last game, and I think we showed that this game, too.” The personnel has changed but one thing remains a constant for this Duke program: Its defense is going to dictate how well the Blue Devils play on the other end. Those are obviously related in a few ways, one being that Duke went from six fast-break points in the first half to 12 of them in the second half. Otherwise, rebounding matters: Maine outrebounded Duke 18-16 in the first half and Duke held a 24-9 advantage in that category in the second half.

Duke's Caleb Foster, right, defends Jaden Clayton on Monday night. (Photo by Zachary Taft/USA Today Sports Images)