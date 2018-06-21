Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-21 20:30:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Duke lands Class of 2019 tight end

Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated.com
@BrianRIVALS
Publisher

Duke football has picked up a commitment from Needham (Ma.) High tight end Matthew Smith. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect announced his decision on Twitter Thursday evening.

The Class of 2019 prospect chose Duke over offers from Temple, UMass and a host of FCS programs, including Rhode Island and New Hampshire.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}