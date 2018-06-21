Duke lands Class of 2019 tight end
Duke football has picked up a commitment from Needham (Ma.) High tight end Matthew Smith. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect announced his decision on Twitter Thursday evening.
The Class of 2019 prospect chose Duke over offers from Temple, UMass and a host of FCS programs, including Rhode Island and New Hampshire.
I'm excited to announce that I am committing to play football at Duke University! Thank you to all of the coaches, people, and family that have helped me through this process! #DukeGang19 #Committed pic.twitter.com/wlVNtpK3JY— Matthew Smith (@matt_smith90700) June 22, 2018