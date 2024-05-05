Blue Devils make quick work on Longwood in first games since last weekend

Duke wasted little time — and saved some innings — in sweeping a doubleheader against Longwood in baseball on Sunday at Jack Coombs Field. The Blue Devils beat Longwood 23-3 and 11-1 in their first games since last weekend’s series against Florida State, with each game ending in the seventh inning because of the 10-run rule. Duke (32-14) had a week off because of final exams. The Blue Devils go to East Carolina — in the running for a national seed at 37-8 entering the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday — for a mid-week game Tuesday, and then head to Georgia Tech for an ACC series next weekend. Here is a recap of both games on Sunday:

Duke 23, Longwood 3 (7 innings)

In the first game, this was a tight game before a four-run fifth inning by Duke. And then a marathon, 15-run sixth inning meant the game could end two innings early. Eleven of the 15 runs came with two outs. The Blue Devils sent 20 batters to the plate in the sixth. Alex Stone had two hits in the inning; the first started the scoring and was an RBI double, and the second was a grand slam. Devin Obee hit a three-run homer in the inning — part of his two-homer game, with a solo shot in the fourth — and Andrew Yu had a two-run single. AJ Gracia walked to drive in a run, going along nicely with his three-run homer earlier in the game. Obee also drove in a run in the fifth, and Wallace Clark had a three-run double in that inning, which made it 8-3 before Duke’s sixth-inning explosion. Kyle Johnson started for Duke, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks. Ryan Higgins (1-1) got the last out of the fifth and pitched a scoreless sixth, and Aidan Weaver pitched a scoreless seventh to end the game.

Duke 11, Longwood 1 (7 innings)