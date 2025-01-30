Determination coming on Maliq Brown’s chances of playing against UNC

There is at least a chance Duke could have its fallen center back for Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

Maliq Brown practiced without contact on Wednesday and, per coach Jon Scheyer, would test out his injured knee during practice on Thursday.

“We’ll test it out, see how he feels. And then just make a determination based on how he’s feeling, if (on) Saturday, there’s a real chance or not,” Scheyer said.

Duke’s third-year coach added that in addition to testing out the sprained right knee, conditioning will be a factor.

And one last addition from Scheyer:

“He felt pretty good yesterday,” Scheyer said of Brown.

Duke’s wounded big man participated in some pre-game activities before Monday night’s 74-64 win over N.C. State. After the game, Scheyer said he still hadn’t returned to practice and that, “just to be out there helps.”

Brown has essentially missed Duke’s last five games with a sprained knee. Less than a minute after checking into the Jan. 11 game against Notre Dame, teammate Mason Gillis fell into the back of Brown’s knee after a layup.

The 6-9, 222-pounder was slow to get up and was subbed out, and quickly ruled out of returning to the game.

Brown’s stats hardly jump off the page — 2.5 points, 4.5 rebounds per game, along with 22 steals and eight blocks in 15 games. His impact has been more profound, perhaps best summarized by EvanMiya ranking him as Duke’s third-best defensive player, behind Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel.

To close the book on one availability note about the Blue Devils: Khaman Maluach has recovered from his puking episode during Monday night’s game. Scheyer said Maluach is “doing a lot better.”