DURHAM – It all looks so tidy now.

Duke’s baseball team had a down season last year and returned to the NCAA tournament this season, marked by Friday’s opener against UNC Wilmington in the Conway regional.

This makes it five of seven years the Blue Devils have been in the field of 64; a remarkable stretch for a program that went 55 years without a berth but is now enjoying sustained success under coach Chris Pollard.

That’s the simple way of putting it and it masks the behind-the-scenes struggle of getting one more bus trip together (at least).

“It’s been challenging, personally and professionally, and humbling,” Pollard said of the process from the end of last season to now. “Last year caused me to really reflect and see areas where I needed to learn and grow and adapt.”

Monday’s announcement that Duke is headed to Coastal Carolina for the NCAA baseball championship is the culmination of that reflection. It came into focus in Duke’s Champions Club inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the team watched the selection show and spoke with media afterward.

Pollard is quick to point out the three new assistant coaches — Brady Kirkpatrick (pitching), Ty Blankmeyer (recruiting coordinator) and Eric Tyler (hitting) — as catalysts for the turnaround of what is, so far, a 13-win improvement from last season’s 22-32 record.

Duke’s 2022 season could have become a roadblock to future success; instead, it’s been turned into a speedbump by the quick turnaround of this season.

It’s not the first time Pollard has had to conduct such an evaluation and overhaul in his coaching career.

“In 2004 when I got to Appalachian (State), in 2012 when I got here to Duke,” Pollard said, “and 2022, where you realize you don’t have it all figured out.

“And you know, I tell our guys a lot, ‘It’s not winning and losing, it’s winning and learning,” he continued. “We learned a lot from 2022 and we’re better because of it moving forward.”

This season has been something of a recalibration, made sturdy with 19 new players — 12 freshmen and seven transfers — and those three new assistant coaches.