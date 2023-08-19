DURHAM – Making the best out of an unfortunate situation means Duke has gotten smaller at receiver positions.

The Blue Devils losing Eli Pancol to a lower body injury that required surgery last week means they need to call upon at least one unproven receiver to replace his production.

Based on Saturday morning’s practice, a couple of young receivers from the Triad are in line to fill that void.

Second-year receiver Mehki Wall and freshman Sean Brown had several standout plays between the two of them.

Wall (5-9, 173) played one snap last season, taking a redshirt. The Greensboro Dudley product had a strong performance last weekend in Duke’s open practice, and showed some chemistry with quarterback Riley Leonard during Saturday’s practice.

Brown (5-8, 160) is from East Forsyth, where he had 3,183 all-purpose yards and 43 touchdowns in his last two seasons. Working in 1-on-1s against defensive backs on Saturday, Brown ran noticeably crisp routes against Cameron Bergeron and DaShawn Stone to create separation.

It’s an interesting development that two of the smallest receivers on the roster look to be in the running to take the snaps of a 6-3, 205-pounder.

As much as being big and physical helps when it comes to playing receiver, it’s not everything. Pancol only caught 3 of 10 contested catch targets last season; Jalon Calhoun and Jordan Moore both caught 5 of 15, per Pro Football Focus.

Jontavis Robertson (5-11, 190) was Duke’s leader with six contested catches last season, while Sahmir Hagans (5-10, 185) had the best percentage, catching 5 of 8 targets.