Blue Devils camp report: Part 5
Duke looks small, quick at receiver positions
DURHAM – Making the best out of an unfortunate situation means Duke has gotten smaller at receiver positions.
The Blue Devils losing Eli Pancol to a lower body injury that required surgery last week means they need to call upon at least one unproven receiver to replace his production.
Based on Saturday morning’s practice, a couple of young receivers from the Triad are in line to fill that void.
Second-year receiver Mehki Wall and freshman Sean Brown had several standout plays between the two of them.
Wall (5-9, 173) played one snap last season, taking a redshirt. The Greensboro Dudley product had a strong performance last weekend in Duke’s open practice, and showed some chemistry with quarterback Riley Leonard during Saturday’s practice.
Brown (5-8, 160) is from East Forsyth, where he had 3,183 all-purpose yards and 43 touchdowns in his last two seasons. Working in 1-on-1s against defensive backs on Saturday, Brown ran noticeably crisp routes against Cameron Bergeron and DaShawn Stone to create separation.
It’s an interesting development that two of the smallest receivers on the roster look to be in the running to take the snaps of a 6-3, 205-pounder.
As much as being big and physical helps when it comes to playing receiver, it’s not everything. Pancol only caught 3 of 10 contested catch targets last season; Jalon Calhoun and Jordan Moore both caught 5 of 15, per Pro Football Focus.
Jontavis Robertson (5-11, 190) was Duke’s leader with six contested catches last season, while Sahmir Hagans (5-10, 185) had the best percentage, catching 5 of 8 targets.
Here were my observations during Duke’s 13th practice of fall camp:
Equipment: Full pads.
Was today won by the offense, defense or neither: Neither.
On one hand, it felt like the offense moved the ball well. There were notable runs that chewed up yardage by each of the top three running backs (Jordan Waters, Jaylen Coleman, Jaquez Moore), and Leonard got out in space a bit.
Duke’s defense didn’t surrender many big plays, though, keeping everything in front and not letting the ball get over the top.
The defense notched two interceptions, both coming against Henry Belin IV. Freshman Moussa Kane had a diving interception early in a full-team segment, and Joshua Pickett grabbed one late in 7-on-7. Pickett’s had a little redemption to it, as he dropped an interception about three snaps prior.
Catch of the day: Cornerback Moussa Kane.
I might have missed something, but my notes don’t have any spectacular catches from receivers.
And Kane’s interception was a good one, diving to the ground. What made it stand out more was it was a 4-minute situation, offense trailing (I think), so essentially, this would’ve been close to a game-winning interception.
Kane has looked promising. He’s long and lean, at 6-1, 186, and probably isn’t going to be relied on too heavily this season as long as transfers Myles Jones and Al Blades Jr. are healthy. But given they’re in their final seasons of eligibility, Kane’s name is one to file away as a potential starter in 2024.
Freshman/newcomer of the day: Defensive tackle David Anderson.
Suppose this could’ve gone to either of the other freshmen, Brown and Kane, highlighted previously.
But let’s mix things up with a nod to Anderson, a freshman defensive tackle who could be forging his way into the rotation. Without giving away first- or second-team alignments, it was notable that the 6-4, 283-pounder was getting reps when he was.
News of the day: Not much in terms of news — at least that can be reported — after the morning practice that bled into the afternoon.
The football team and players’ parents have a lunch today, and then it’s media day. Later this afternoon, we’ll interview coach Mike Elko, coordinators Kevin Johns and Tyler Santucci, and four players — so there’s bound to be some news coming later.