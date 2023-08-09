DURHAM – It’s not that Tyler Santucci lacked intensity in spring practices when he introduced himself as Duke’s new defensive coordinator.

It’s just that there’s a different intensity level in fall camp.

“Coming out of spring, going through summer, the buildup to fall camp, there’s always a different energy about that,” Santucci said Wednesday after Duke’s fall camp practice.

Santucci is the only new full-time assistant coach on Duke’s staff and he’s in quite the position. The 35-year-old takes over a unit that doesn’t quite have as many returning starters as Duke’s offense, but still boasts key returners at every level.

Duke’s defense was fifth in the ACC in scoring (22.1 points allowed per game) last season, and the Blue Devils’ 26 takeaways tied for the seventh-most in the country.

One of the key talking points from Duke’s coaches and players has been that last year is in the past and has no bearing on the season that starts Sept. 4 against Clemson; it’s a season that saw Santucci start laying the groundwork for his defense in the spring.

“Spring is like laying a foundation,” Santucci said. “Through meetings, through just the ritual that we go through teaching the defense, teaching situations, I feel like there was a steady buildup into summer camp and fall camp.”

It’s tough to glean much when the Blue Devils are still in the first week of fall camp. Duke doesn’t even put on full pads until Friday.

The box that has been filled, though, is the one that features the evolving relationship between Santucci and the defense — and the energy level that comes with fall camp.

“It’s just a different energy right now,” Santucci said. “We got to meet in the winter, spring ball happens, we all got to know each other a little better. When you grow those relationships, I feel like there’s a deeper meaning to the next thing that you do.

“I feel like we have a deeper meaning when we take the field today than we did back in March.”

That’s a feeling that will continue to heighten with each practice of fall camp.