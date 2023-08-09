Blue Devils camp report: Part 2
Duke’s defense ramping up intensity as it gets into bulk of fall camp with new coordinator
DURHAM – It’s not that Tyler Santucci lacked intensity in spring practices when he introduced himself as Duke’s new defensive coordinator.
It’s just that there’s a different intensity level in fall camp.
“Coming out of spring, going through summer, the buildup to fall camp, there’s always a different energy about that,” Santucci said Wednesday after Duke’s fall camp practice.
Santucci is the only new full-time assistant coach on Duke’s staff and he’s in quite the position. The 35-year-old takes over a unit that doesn’t quite have as many returning starters as Duke’s offense, but still boasts key returners at every level.
Duke’s defense was fifth in the ACC in scoring (22.1 points allowed per game) last season, and the Blue Devils’ 26 takeaways tied for the seventh-most in the country.
One of the key talking points from Duke’s coaches and players has been that last year is in the past and has no bearing on the season that starts Sept. 4 against Clemson; it’s a season that saw Santucci start laying the groundwork for his defense in the spring.
“Spring is like laying a foundation,” Santucci said. “Through meetings, through just the ritual that we go through teaching the defense, teaching situations, I feel like there was a steady buildup into summer camp and fall camp.”
It’s tough to glean much when the Blue Devils are still in the first week of fall camp. Duke doesn’t even put on full pads until Friday.
The box that has been filled, though, is the one that features the evolving relationship between Santucci and the defense — and the energy level that comes with fall camp.
“It’s just a different energy right now,” Santucci said. “We got to meet in the winter, spring ball happens, we all got to know each other a little better. When you grow those relationships, I feel like there’s a deeper meaning to the next thing that you do.
“I feel like we have a deeper meaning when we take the field today than we did back in March.”
That’s a feeling that will continue to heighten with each practice of fall camp.
Here were my observations during Duke’s fifth practice of fall camp:
Equipment: Shells (helmets, shoulder pads, shorts with one pad).
Was today won by the offense, defense or neither: Neither.
Three reasons this one is a draw and the main one is that I only saw the last hour of a practice that was two-plus hours. Can’t be in two places at once (yet, at least).
Reason No. 2 is the first- and second-team offenses both worked their way down the field for game-winning field goals in situational work. The setup was about 1:50 left, offense down two points, one timeout, ball on its 30 yard-line. Riley Leonard made all of the right decisions in finessing the first-team down the field, and Henry Belin IV made a couple of decent throws that picked up chunks of yardage.
Reason No. 3 is in favor of the defense, specifically the two interceptions it had against Leonard in a 7-on-7 segment. Cam Dillon had the first one and it might have been the easiest interception he’s had in his career (miscommunication on a route or Leonard imagining things); Al Blades Jr. had the second and he fought hard for it, battling Jordan Moore on a sideline route and winning a physical matchup.
Catch of the day: Jordan Moore.
It’s hard to imagine anybody at Duke has a better catch than this one in fall camp — or in the season.
Really.
Leonard fired deep from around midfield to Moore, who was blanketed in coverage by Blades. Blades was face-guarding Moore (and was flagged for pass interference), who reached around Blades with his right hand, got his hand on the ball and kind of tipped it to himself, and while falling, managed to cradle the ball in for a catch.
I’m pretty sure it was in the end zone but had a bad angle. No matter where Moore landed, it was a remarkable feat of hand-eye coordination and body control.
Add in the fact that this guy was competing to be the starting quarterback a year ago? Ridiculous.
This came in the period before Blades’ interception, making that one a nice little redemption play against Moore.
Quote of the day: “That may be the best catch I’ve ever seen.” – Leonard to Moore after the play described above.
Freshman/newcomer of the day: Offensive tackle Jake Hornibrook.
Blades’ interception was a good play. Freshman running back Peyton Jones had an explosive run. Jeremiah Lewis looked to be settling in, though I’m not sure he should qualify as a newcomer.
But Hornibrook is the only one of them who the head coach made a point of complimenting after a rep.
Mike Elko was thrilled with how well Hornibrook locked up defensive end RJ Oben in a third-and-long snap. He made sure he knew it, too, walking halfway across the field to tell the Stanford transfer how encouraging his play was.
News of the day: Hmm, not much in terms of news from practice.
Let’s use this space to highlight the day DeWayne Carter had.
I had Duke’s fifth-year defensive tackle tracking down the Moores — Jordan first, and then running back Jaquez — both on screen passes. The 6-3, 305-pounder isn’t as fast as two of Duke’s top skill players, but his anticipation and motor serves him well.
Per this highlight from Twitter, Carter also snagged an interception.