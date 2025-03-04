Blue Devils blow out N.C. A&T

Duke’s baseball team won its fourth straight game by beating up on N.C. A&T on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils won 13-1 against the visiting Aggies at Jack Coombs Field. It’s Duke’s final game before ACC play begins this weekend, when league newcomer California comes to Durham for a three-game series.

“I don’t want to oversimplify it, but I think we are rounding into form a little bit,” coach Chris Pollard said through a news release. “We are just playing better as a whole. We have been off to good starts offensively in the first inning in the last two games, and I think we have had good approaches.

“I think it starts with Wallace Clark, who deserves a lot of credit. He keeps getting to first base and gets the pitcher’s attention divided. Overall, we are just playing a better brand of baseball.”

Duke (8-5) got two home runs in the first inning to get an early lead — a solo shot by Clark and a two-run homer by Ben Miller, marking his fifth straight game with a homer.

The Blue Devils piled up eight more runs in the third to blow open the game. The first four of those were on three bases-loaded walks and a sacrifice fly, and then Miller singled in a run. AJ Gracia launched a three-run homer to make the score 11-1.

Tyler Albright and Andrew Bell added solo homers for Duke’s other runs.

Seven pitchers combined for a three-hitter on the mound. Andrew Healy (1-1) pitched the first two innings and struck out three. Gabe Nard gave up the run on a wild pitch in the third. Ryan Calvert followed him with two shutout innings.

Max Stammel, Roman Digiacomo, Mark Hindy and Owen Proksch took an inning each to end the game. Duke’s pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and one walk.