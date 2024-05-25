CHARLOTTE – A long wait to start Saturday’s ACC tournament semifinal game gave way to a long wait for Duke’s offense to find its rhythm.

It was worth the wait.

A six-run eighth inning broke open a tied game and carried Duke to an 8-2 win over Miami at Truist Field, the Blue Devils punching through to the ACC tournament championship.

“I’ve just gotta give a lot of credit to our pitching staff,” said outfielder Devin Obee, who had one of two two-run homers in the eighth-inning barrage. “I think that’s one of the things that’s really great about our team is we just play relaxed. Both sides trust each other.

“The hitters trust our pitchers to go out and do their jobs, and vice versa, pitchers trust our hitters to do the job.”

Duke (38-18) will play Florida State on Sunday for the ACC tournament championship. The Seminoles, the tournament’s No. 5 seed, dispatched Wake Forest 9-6 in the early game on Saturday.

Duke’s monster eighth inning got going when freshman AJ Gracia earned a one-out walk. Miami (27-30) went to its top reliever, Myles Caba, and he entered a battle with senior catcher Alex Stone.

That went to a 2-2 count and Stone fouled off three pitches before lifting a homer just over the fence in left-center field.

“I could not be happier for him to have that moment,” coach Chris Pollard said of Stone.

There was no doubt about Obee’s homer, traveling an estimated 455 feet and hitting the net near the top of the scoreboard in left field.

Obee had a homer in Duke’s last game of pool play that was initially ruled a double off the wall; there wasn’t a review needed on that one.

“Well, I knew it was gone off the bat,” Obee said with a laugh.

Duke added two more runs in the eighth on an error and an RBI single by Ben Miller.

The Blue Devils took a while to break through offensively, trailing 2-0 early.

“As soon as we put Chuck (Beilenson) in, I was like, ‘All we’ve gotta do is score some runs,’” Obee said. “We just have so much trust in each other. When he gets up on that mound, it’s shutout.”