Duke’s depth on D-line should pay dividends

Duke’s depth on D-line should pay dividends

Blue Devils are going to need strong performance from a deep defensive line to hold SMU in check

 • Conor O'Neill
Watch/listen: New Big J & Little J Show episode

Watch/listen: New Big J & Little J Show episode

The latest episode of the Big J & Little J Show breaks down Duke's win over FSU and gets you ready for Saturday night

 • Conor O'Neill
5 things to know about SMU

5 things to know about SMU

Diving into several topics on the Mustangs ahead of their trip to Durham this weekend

 • Conor O'Neill
Rivals.com Midseason Transfer All-America Team: Offense

Rivals.com Midseason Transfer All-America Team: Offense

Rivals' Adam Friedman breaks down the all-transfer portal mid-season All-America picks on offense

 • Adam Friedman • Rivals Transfer Portal
Duke snags Nikolas Khamenia

Duke snags Nikolas Khamenia

Blue Devils add 6-8 shooter to class with Boozer twins

 • Conor O'Neill

Published Oct 30, 2024
Watch/listen: New episode of Big J & Little J Show
Conor O'Neill  •  DevilsIllustrated
@ConorONeill_DI
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Jordan Mann and Conor O'Neill break down Duke's heartbreaking loss to SMU and look ahead to the Blue Devils' trip to Miami this weekend.

Duke
