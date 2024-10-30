Watch/listen: New episode of Big J & Little J Show

in other news
Duke’s depth on D-line should pay dividends
Blue Devils are going to need strong performance from a deep defensive line to hold SMU in check
Watch/listen: New Big J & Little J Show episode
The latest episode of the Big J & Little J Show breaks down Duke's win over FSU and gets you ready for Saturday night
5 things to know about SMU
Diving into several topics on the Mustangs ahead of their trip to Durham this weekend
Rivals.com Midseason Transfer All-America Team: Offense
Rivals' Adam Friedman breaks down the all-transfer portal mid-season All-America picks on offense
Jordan Mann and Conor O'Neill break down Duke's heartbreaking loss to SMU and look ahead to the Blue Devils' trip to Miami this weekend.