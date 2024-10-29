Advertisement

in other news

Rivals.com Midseason Transfer All-America Team: Offense

Rivals.com Midseason Transfer All-America Team: Offense

Rivals' Adam Friedman breaks down the all-transfer portal mid-season All-America picks on offense

External content
 • Adam Friedman • Rivals Transfer Portal
Duke snags Nikolas Khamenia

Duke snags Nikolas Khamenia

Blue Devils add 6-8 shooter to class with Boozer twins

 • Conor O'Neill
Duke’s Jon Scheyer reacts to Tony Bennett’s retirement

Duke’s Jon Scheyer reacts to Tony Bennett’s retirement

Duke's third-year coach takes stock of Tony Bennett's sudden retirement three weeks away from season opener

 • Conor O'Neill
Duke’s offense faces on-the-fly adjustments

Duke’s offense faces on-the-fly adjustments

Blue Devils adjusting on the fly to losses at tight end position, other starters missing time on offense

Premium content
 • Conor O'Neill
Border League: Top performers from day three

Border League: Top performers from day three

Rivals' Jason Jordan recaps standouts from Day 3 of The Border League

External content
 • Jason Jordan • Basketball Recruiting

in other news

Rivals.com Midseason Transfer All-America Team: Offense

Rivals.com Midseason Transfer All-America Team: Offense

Rivals' Adam Friedman breaks down the all-transfer portal mid-season All-America picks on offense

External content
 • Adam Friedman • Rivals Transfer Portal
Duke snags Nikolas Khamenia

Duke snags Nikolas Khamenia

Blue Devils add 6-8 shooter to class with Boozer twins

 • Conor O'Neill
Duke’s Jon Scheyer reacts to Tony Bennett’s retirement

Duke’s Jon Scheyer reacts to Tony Bennett’s retirement

Duke's third-year coach takes stock of Tony Bennett's sudden retirement three weeks away from season opener

 • Conor O'Neill
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 29, 2024
How PFF graded Duke's offense against SMU
circle avatar
Conor O'Neill  •  DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@ConorONeill_DI
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Duke
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement