Duke will have to do the same thing it did last weekend if it’s going to reach the College World Series.

The Blue Devils will have to flush a loss and win a decisive final game.

They’re in that spot because of Virginia’s 14-4 win over the Blue Devils on Saturday at Disharoon Park. That forces the final game of the best-of-3 super regional series in the NCAA baseball championship, with the winner punching a ticket to the College World Series.

Virginia (49-13) blew the game open with four runs in each the fifth and eighth innings, adding a two-spot in the sixth. That came after Duke rallied to get within a run of what had been a four-run lead.

The Blue Devils (39-23) got back into this game with a three-run fourth inning — Duke’s offense has been a second-time-through-the-order offense for most of the season — on Luke Storm’s two-run double, followed by Damon Lux’s RBI double.

Those good vibes of a comeback didn’t last long.

Adam Boucher replaced Aaron Beasley after Beasley recorded a strikeout to start the fifth and gave up a single and hit a batter. That set the table for Ethan Anderson to launch a three-run homer and reestablish Virginia’s four-run lead, and it grew to a five-run advantage with Anthony Stephan’s solo homer later in the inning.

Duke trailed after the second pitch of the game. Griff O’Ferrall led off the game with a home run against Alex Gow, who was starting a game for the third time in nine days.

Virginia added two runs in the second on a sac fly by Stephan and a single by Henry Godbout.

Connelly Early (12-2) pitched seven innings for Virginia, allowing nine hits and recording eight strikeouts. He didn’t surrender a walk, and neither did reliever Jack O’Connor in the last two innings.