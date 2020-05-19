Duke football just may feature one of its best defensive units in some time next season, assuming football is played. But it will do so without former four-star defensive tackle Tahj Rice from Louisville.

Rice, who was the highest rated member of Duke’s class of 2018 recruiting class, will transfer. As of Tuesday afternoon, the rising junior’s name was no longer listed on the Duke roster.

At 6-foot-2, 320-pounds, Rice played in 24 games over the course of his career at Duke, registering just 16 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Rice would have had an opportunity to see increased time in 2020, but will instead move on from his time in Durham.

Rice was considered the No. 1 overall prospect in Kentucky in 2018, and his hometown Louisville Cardinals were heavily involved.

It remains to be seen who will land his services, but many believe the hometown schools might have an inside track.

Rice will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting one year per transfer rules.