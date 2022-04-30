Ryan Young commits to Duke

Duke's frontcourt picked up some valuable size and experience with the addition of Northwestern transfer Ryan Young.

Young told Duke's staff of his commitment Saturday morning, per Rivals' publisher Kelly Quinlan.

Young will be a graduate transfer and hasn't transferred before, so he'll be immediately eligible, and because one of his three seasons on the court at Northwestern was the 2020-21 season that doesn't count against eligibility, he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-10, 240-pounder from Stewartsville, N.J., averaged 9.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this past season, playing 42.7% of Northwestern's minutes. He had a pair of 20-point games early in the season, but scored in double figures twice in the Wildcats' final 10 games.

This is the second transfer addition of the week for Duke, which also picked up Kale Catchings from Harvard. Catchings' size (6-6, 220) offers some versatility for how coach Jon Scheyer will use him, but that doesn't seem to be the case for Young, who's likely to back up incoming 5-star center Dereck Lively II.

Young's addition leaves Duke with at least one scholarship remaining, which is expected to be used on a transfer guard.