Harvard transfer picks Duke

Duke's first addition from the transfer portal this offseason is Kale Catchings, a grad transfer from Harvard.

Catchings is a 6-6, 220-pound wing who averaged 9.1 points per game (24 games) last season. The O'Fallon, Mo., native shot 36.5% (27 of 74) on 3-pointers and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Catchings is immediately eligible and has one season of eligibility remaining, which seems predicated on him being granted a medical redshirt after playing only four games in the 2019-20 season.

He's joining a Duke team in transition, heading into Jon Scheyer's first season as coach after replacing Mike Krzyzewski. Catchings could be used as a bigger guard or a smaller forward, given his frame and usage under Tommy Amaker at Harvard.

Catchings also comes from a basketball family: His grandfather is Harvey Catchings, who had an 11-year NBA career between the 1970s and 80s, and his aunt is Tamika Catchings, a 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist.