Christian Reeves will leave Duke’s men’s basketball program after playing sparingly for the last two seasons.

The news of Reeves’ plan to enter the transfer portal was first reported by On3; as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Reeves had not yet officially entered the portal.

Reeves played in 13 games as a freshman, scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. He played in three games this past season, logging a career-high 13 minutes in the season opener against Dartmouth and scoring three points against Arizona. He played one minute at Arkansas.

It was announced Feb. 1 that Reeves underwent surgery on his right ankle and would miss the remainder of the season. Because of that injury and the fact that he played in less than 30% of Duke’s games, he’s eligible for a medical redshirt and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

That was the second ankle surgery Reeves underwent in the last year; he had left ankle surgery after last season, announced in mid-April of last year.

Reeves is the first player to transfer out of Duke since the 2022 offseason, when Jon Scheyer took over the program from Mike Krzyzewski.

The 7-1, 261-pounder is from Charlotte. He shined in Duke’s Blue-White scrimmage each of the last two seasons, scoring 11 points without missing a shot before the 2022-23 season, and scoring eight points with seven rebounds and three blocks in this season’s event.

Coming from Oak Hill Academy, Reeves was seen as a developmental piece when he committed to Duke — which wasn’t among his finalists when he announced his decision in December of 2021.

Duke is now five scholarships over the NCAA's limit (13) for next season; Reeves’ impending departure is the first of several anticipated exits over the next few weeks.