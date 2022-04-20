Paolo Banchero entering NBA draft

The move, which was announced Wednesday afternoon, is an expected one for the star freshman. Banchero is projected to be a top-three pick in the draft and could be the No. 1 overall selection.

Paolo Banchero is entering the NBA draft after one season at Duke .

Banchero arrived at Duke as the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2021 and the 6-10, 250-pound forward met the hype. He was Duke’s leading scorer (17.2 points per game) and rebounder (7.8), and was second on the team in assists (3.2).

Banchero was the ACC’s freshman of the year, earning 72 of 78 votes, and was a first-team All-ACC selection.

After a dip in production in February, Banchero played his best down the stretch of the Blue Devils’ Final Four run. He averaged 18.8 points per game and 7.6 rebounds during the NCAA tournament.

Banchero shot 30.6% on 3-pointers (34 of 111) during the regular season, but made 10 of 19 (52.6%) during the NCAA tournament.

The Seattle native came to Duke with considerable hype and was expected to be a one-and-done player.