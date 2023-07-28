My Take: Full preseason All-ACC poll
Some years I’ve given full blow-by-blow rundowns of how and why I voted for teams where I did, why certain players made my preseason All-ACC ballot and others didn’t.
This isn’t one of those years.
If you have questions or praise, I’m reachable. If you have concerns or want to tell me how dumb I am … I’m also reachable.
Here’s my preseason All-ACC poll:
Predicted order of finish
FSU
Clemson
UNC
Pittsburgh
Duke
N.C. State
Miami
Louisville
Wake Forest
Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech
Syracuse
Boston College
Virginia
Preseason All-ACC team
Offense
QB – Drake Maye, UNC
RB – Will Shipley, Clem.
RB – Trey Benson, FSU
WR – Keon Coleman, FSU
WR – Jahmal Banks, WF
WR – Johnny Wilson, FSU
All-purpose – Jalon Calhoun, Duke
TE – Oronde Gadsden, Syr.
OT – Graham Barton, Duke
OT – Matt Goncalves, Pitt
OG – Christian Mahagony, BC
OG – Javion Cohen, Miami
C – Bryan Hudson, Lou.
Defense
DE – Jared Verse, FSU
DE – Jasheen Davis, WF
DT – DeWayne Carter, Duke
DT – Tyler Davis, Clem.
LB – Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clem.
LB – Barrett Carter, Clem.
LB – Cedric Gray, UNC
CB – Aydan White, N.C. State
CB – Fentrell Cypruss II, FSU
S – Brandon Johnson, Duke
S – Andrew Mukuba, Clem.
Specialists
K – Ben Sauls, Pitt.
P – Ben Kiernan, UNC
Returner – Tucker Holloway, VT