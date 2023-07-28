News More News
My Take: Full preseason All-ACC poll

Florida State's Jared Verse is one of the best defensive linemen in the ACC.
Florida State's Jared Verse is one of the best defensive linemen in the ACC. (Ken Ruinard/USA Today Sports Images)
Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Some years I’ve given full blow-by-blow rundowns of how and why I voted for teams where I did, why certain players made my preseason All-ACC ballot and others didn’t.

This isn’t one of those years.

If you have questions or praise, I’m reachable. If you have concerns or want to tell me how dumb I am … I’m also reachable.

Here’s my preseason All-ACC poll:

Predicted order of finish

FSU

Clemson

UNC

Pittsburgh

Duke

N.C. State

Miami

Louisville

Wake Forest

Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech

Syracuse

Boston College

Virginia

Jalon Calhoun was Duke's leading receiver last season.
Jalon Calhoun was Duke's leading receiver last season. (Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports Images)

Preseason All-ACC team

Offense

QB – Drake Maye, UNC

RB – Will Shipley, Clem.

RB – Trey Benson, FSU

WR – Keon Coleman, FSU

WR – Jahmal Banks, WF

WR – Johnny Wilson, FSU

All-purpose – Jalon Calhoun, Duke

TE – Oronde Gadsden, Syr.

OT – Graham Barton, Duke

OT – Matt Goncalves, Pitt

OG – Christian Mahagony, BC

OG – Javion Cohen, Miami

C – Bryan Hudson, Lou.

Duke's Brandon Johnson had a stellar season at the nickel position last year.
Duke's Brandon Johnson had a stellar season at the nickel position last year. (Jaylynn Nash/USA Today Sports Images)

Defense

DE – Jared Verse, FSU

DE – Jasheen Davis, WF

DT – DeWayne Carter, Duke

DT – Tyler Davis, Clem.

LB – Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clem.

LB – Barrett Carter, Clem.

LB – Cedric Gray, UNC

CB – Aydan White, N.C. State

CB – Fentrell Cypruss II, FSU

S – Brandon Johnson, Duke

S – Andrew Mukuba, Clem.

Specialists

K – Ben Sauls, Pitt.

P – Ben Kiernan, UNC

Returner – Tucker Holloway, VT

