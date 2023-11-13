DURHAM – The point from Duke coach Mike Elko about coaching vacancies elsewhere and his inclusion on candidate lists is the same one it’s always been.

And it came with affirmation of his place with the Blue Devils.

“It’s a profession where people just like to put stuff out there,” Elko said Monday afternoon at his weekly press conference. “I’m very committed to this place. Everybody knows I’m very happy at this place. We’re doing a lot of special things at this place.

“My family is very happy here. We love Duke.”

The noise level has been relatively quiet for the college football coaching carousel this season — until roughly 24 hours ago.

Texas A&M — where Elko spent four years as defensive coordinator before his hiring at Duke in Dec. 2021 — fired Jimbo Fisher and is paying a $76 million buyout. Within minutes of that news breaking Sunday, Elko’s name was floated as a possible replacement.

A second SEC job came open Monday when Mississippi State fired Zach Arnett. Those two, plus the two Big Ten gigs that have been open for months because of scandals — Northwestern and Michigan State — make up the Power 5 conference openings thus far.

“I say this all the time: When you’re doing your job well, everybody thinks you’re leaving,” Elko said. “When you’re doing your job bad, everyone thinks you’re leaving.

“It is literally the nature of college coaching. And so, you try not to pay any attention to that stuff. I’m obviously not oblivious to it. And we certainly have addressed it just because it needs to be addressed.”

Elko took over for David Cutcliffe and is 15-8 with the Blue Devils. Duke was 9-4 with a Military Bowl victory last season and is bowl-eligible again this season with two games left. Elko signed a contract extension in the summer with Duke.