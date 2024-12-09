Maalik Murphy planning to leave Duke

The last pass Maalik Murphy threw for Duke was the walk-off touchdown at Wake Forest.

Murphy is going to enter the transfer portal and will not play for the Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN and confirmed to Devils Illustrated per program source.

It ends his one season with Duke that saw some peaks and valleys.

Murphy set Duke’s single-season passing touchdowns record, with 26 of them. What turned out to be his final throw as a Blue Devil was one of them, a 39-yarder to Jordan Moore to deliver a 23-17 win at Wake Forest about 10 days ago.

The 6-5, 230-pounder completed 60.3% of his passes (254 of 421) for 2,933 yards. He had two 300-yard games, at Miami and against Virginia Tech, in the last month of the season. Both of his rushing touchdowns this season also came in the last month, against N.C. State and Wake Forest.

Of the valleys, though: Murphy’s 12 interceptions tied for the most of any ACC quarterback. He struggled with accuracy at times, leading to some of Duke’s inconsistencies on offense throughout the season.

He improved over the course of the year, which was expected given he was a first-time starter. Murphy spent his first two seasons in college at Texas — he started two games last season for the CFP-bound Longhorns, asked to do little in replacing the injured Quinn Ewers for those games.

Murphy has two seasons of eligibility left.

For Duke, the Blue Devils will either start Grayson Loftis — who started last year’s Birmingham Bowl — or Henry Belin IV in the Gator Bowl against Mississippi. That’s also what the future of the position looks like for the Blue Devils, along with incoming freshman quarterback Dan Mahan and a possible transfer addition.