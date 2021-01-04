DevilsIllustrated - Krzyzewski to miss Boston College game, Wake Forest up in the air

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was put into a 10-day quarantine Friday just prior to boarding the team bus headed for the airport for its game with Florida State.

The quarantine comes as result of contact tracing following the positive COVID-19 test for member of Krzyzewski’s family.

The Florida State game was eventually postponed later that night as a result of three positive cases within the Seminole’s program.

“The team, we talked about it, and we all decided they should go down,” Krzyzewski said Monday. “They were all good. They got down there, had their last team meeting on Friday night and about 20 minutes after the meeting they were informed by the Florida State officials that there were three positives.

“So that was a very difficult thing for them to go through. Along with the Pitt (game), they prepared for both these games and they were not allowed to play.”

Duke’s last game was played on Dec. 16 against Notre Dame. The Blue Devils have had five games postponed or canceled due to the pandemic.

Krzyzewski noted that there is “no template” in how to handle cancelations and the challenges facing college basketball programs.

“I’m glad that so many teams have been able to get in games,” he said. “I feel bad for our team, especially the last two, right at the last minute.

“It’s nobody’s fault. I don’t blame Pitt, or Florida State. We have no control of it. But we do have control over how we react to it. Just trying to react in a very positive way.”

He and his wife are in quarantine for 10 days, as directed by Duke Health and team medical officials. That means Krzyzewski will miss Wednesday’s game with Boston College at Cameron Indoor Stadium.