DevilsIllustrated - Krzyzewski to miss Boston College game, Wake Forest up in the air

Krzyzewski to miss Boston College game, Wake Forest up in the air
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was put into a 10-day quarantine Friday just prior to boarding the team bus headed for the airport for its game with Florida State.
The quarantine comes as result of contact tracing following the positive COVID-19 test for member of Krzyzewski’s family.
The Florida State game was eventually postponed later that night as a result of three positive cases within the Seminole’s program.
“The team, we talked about it, and we all decided they should go down,” Krzyzewski said Monday. “They were all good. They got down there, had their last team meeting on Friday night and about 20 minutes after the meeting they were informed by the Florida State officials that there were three positives.
“So that was a very difficult thing for them to go through. Along with the Pitt (game), they prepared for both these games and they were not allowed to play.”
Duke’s last game was played on Dec. 16 against Notre Dame. The Blue Devils have had five games postponed or canceled due to the pandemic.
Krzyzewski noted that there is “no template” in how to handle cancelations and the challenges facing college basketball programs.
“I’m glad that so many teams have been able to get in games,” he said. “I feel bad for our team, especially the last two, right at the last minute.
“It’s nobody’s fault. I don’t blame Pitt, or Florida State. We have no control of it. But we do have control over how we react to it. Just trying to react in a very positive way.”
He and his wife are in quarantine for 10 days, as directed by Duke Health and team medical officials. That means Krzyzewski will miss Wednesday’s game with Boston College at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will be the acting head coach for the game.
“Everyone is going to coach,” Krzyzewski said with a laugh when asked who would take over the coaching duties. “But Jon is going to be the one that’ll do the Zoom after the game.”
Krzyzewski has used Zoom and FaceTime to communicate with his team, and has participated in Duke’s practices virtually.
Team meetings and player meetings have taken place, but have also been moved to virtual sessions.
“I will be quarantined for the rest of the week,” he said. “I’ve had Zoom’s yesterday with my staff to go over Boston College, wrote out our practice plan, had a meeting with my staff this morning. I’ll be able to follow practice on Zoom as soon as I get off of this call. We start in about 15 minutes and then I’ll have another meeting with my staff. I’ll FaceTime with each of the players individually tonight, and do the best we can.”
As for when Krzyzewski can return to his program - at least in person, the best case scenario would be when Duke plays Wake Forest on Saturday, Dec. 9.
That remains in question, though, as the noon tip-off bumps closely to the end of his quarantine.
According to Krzyzewski, he’ll simply wait for the Duke medical team to advise him and go from there.
“I will not coach the Boston College game,” he said. “Obviously I’m involved as much as I can be, and the noon start of the Wake Forest game is right at the end of the quarantine. I’ll have to get guidance. I hope that I’ll be able to do that.
“We’re going to follow whatever the health officials say. I have confidence in my team and my coaching staff. I would certainly like to be back by that game if they allow it.”