Duke’s 2025 football schedule unveiled

Duke’s football season in 2025 will basically play out in two parts, with an intermission in October.

The Blue Devils play six straight games, starting with an Aug. 30 opener against Elon and going until an Oct. 4 trip to California — their first trip to play one of the ACC’s new west coast teams.

Both of Duke’s off weeks — it’s another season with two of them because of how many weekends are between Labor Day and Thanksgiving — fall in October, sandwiching an Oct. 18 game against Georgia Tech.

And then the Blue Devils play five games, four within the ACC, in November. That starts with a trip to Clemson to play the defending league champs and ends with a couple of in-state games, at UNC on Nov. 22 and playing host to Wake Forest on Nov. 29.

ACC schedules were released Monday night.

To break it into three parts: Duke plays its first six games in a span of 36 days, plays once in the following 27 days, and then plays its final five games across 29 days.

It’s the second straight season Duke will open against Elon; the Blue Devils beat the Phoenix 26-3 last year. A Sept. 13 trip to Tulane is an interesting one, given Duke’s presumptive starter at quarterback, Darian Mensah, transferred from Tulane.

There are no games scheduled for weeknights — though, that’s subject to change over the next several months, as TV schedules get further ironed out.

Here is Duke’s full schedule for next season:

Aug. 30 – vs. Elon

Sept. 6 – vs. Illinois

Sept. 13 – at Tulane

Sept. 20 – vs. N.C. State

Sept. 27 – at Syracuse

Oct. 4 – at California

Oct. 11 – off week

Oct. 18 – vs. Georgia Tech

Oct. 25 – off week

Nov. 1 – at Clemson

Nov. 8 – at Connecticut

Nov. 15 – vs. Virginia

Nov. 22 – at UNC

Nov. 29 – vs. Wake Forest