Kevin Johns hired as Duke offensive coordinator

New Duke football coach Mike Elko has started to piece together his offensive coaching staff, starting with new offensive coordinator Kevin Johns.

Johns was announced as the Blue Devils’ new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach on Monday, more than a week after Johns’ name was first rumored to be Elko’s choice.

Elko has hired three other coaches, all on the defensive side of the ball: Robb Smith as defensive coordinator, Lyle Hemphill as safeties coach and Harland Bower as defensive ends coach.

Johns has spent the last three seasons at Memphis as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. This past season, Memphis was 38th in the country for total offense (434.9 yards per game) and 52nd in scoring offense (30.1 points).

Duke’s offense was 54th in total offense (417.6) and 102nd for points per game (22.8).

Other stops in Johns’ coaching career have been at Texas Tech (2018), Western Michigan (2017), Indiana (2011-16), Northwestern (1999-2001 and 2004-11) and Richmond (2002-03). He’s held various roles, moving up in the industry from graduate assistant to being a position coach of every offensive skill position, and eventually to offensive coordinator.

Johns played at Dayton from 1994-97, where he was named a Division I-AA All-American at quarterback.