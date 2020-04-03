News More News
Juniors on the Duke radar

Kennedy Chandler is one of Duke's top targets in 2021.
Kennedy Chandler is one of Duke's top targets in 2021.
Clint Jackson • DevilsIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
@ClintJackson1
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

It's April, and that normally means the spring AAU season is about to kick off. And generally, Devils Illustrated's Clint Jackson and Brian McLawhorn would be prepping their list of players to eval...

