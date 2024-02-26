Jon Scheyer isn't sure if he'll have Kyle Filipowski or Caleb Foster for Duke's next game.

Duke's second-year coach said Monday morning that Filipowski's knee is sore, and that Foster had an MRI on his injured foot.

"We're still waiting for some results and get our medical team together to take a look at (Foster)," Scheyer said. "We'll know more hopefully later today, same thing with Flip. Not sure if he's able to practice yet, I know he was still a little bit sore yesterday."

Filipowski was injured during the court storming on Saturday at Wake Forest. His right knee appears to be clipped by a fan running onto the court, with the 7-footer then being pinballed a few times before a Duke manager and fellow 7-footer Stanley Borden can get to him and help him off the court.

The star sophomore met with reporters after the game with an ice wrap on his right knee.

Foster was injured at some time during Saturday’s game. The freshman guard had eight points, three rebounds and an assist, all coming in the first half. He committed a turnover about four minutes into the second half and was subbed out at the 15:28 mark, never returning.

“He had a terrific game and unfortunately this has happened to our team a few times this year,” Scheyer said on Saturday. “We almost overcame it. Caleb is so important to our team. It’s not just his — you know, he was making shots tonight. But he’s just so steady. He plays both ends, he’s going to be a special guard, man.”

Scheyer said after the game he wasn’t sure what was wrong yet, that it was Foster’s ankle or foot that was injured.

Duke’s next game is Wednesday night against Louisville, which is in last place in the ACC and two wins shy of the next-lowest teams in the standings.

The Blue Devils have been shorthanded, given the season-ending surgeries for sophomore reserves Christian Reeves and wing Jaden Schutt (who was redshirting).