Jon Scheyer formally introduced as Duke's 20th head coach
Duke Athletics formally introduced Jon Scheyer as the Blue Devils’ 20th head basketball coach on Friday morning inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.Scheyer, the associate head coach for hall of fame head...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news