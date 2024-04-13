The junior guard is leaving Duke after leaving an impression with how hard he always played and also with a degree. Blakes’ message on Instagram starts with the words, “As I prepare to graduate this semester.”

The 6-2, 204-pounder played in 84 games across the past three seasons. He’s one of two scholarship players to have bridged the gap between playing in Mike Krzyzewski’s final season as head coach and playing at the start of Jon Scheyer’s tenure, along with Jeremy Roach.

Blakes played 13.2 minutes per game as a sophomore and 9.1 this past season. He scored 183 points in his career.

Blakes is the third player to exit via transfer portal and fifth overall departure from this season’s team. Christian Reeves and Mark Mitchell have already entered the portal, while Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain announced Friday that they’re headed to the NBA draft.

Duke is now under the 13-scholarship allotment for next season. The lone remaining major decision is that of Roach, a senior guard who has an extra season of eligibility because he played in the 2020-21 season.