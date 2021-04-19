DevilsIllustrated - Jaylen Blakes commits to Duke

Duke Basketball news has been frequent and positive over the last week, as Mike Krzyzewski and his staff have added four pieces to the 2021-22 roster.

The latest to join the Blue Devils is Blair Academy’s Jaylen Blakes, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound point guard.

Blakes, who was offered by Duke just last week, made his decision to join the program rather quickly. Before the Blue Devils jumped squarely into his recruitment with the offer, Blakes had scholarships from Pittsburgh, Boston College, Illinois, Georgia, UConn, St. John’s, Penn State, VCU and Rutgers among others.

Blakes gives Duke critical depth at the point guard position, as Jordan Goldwire opted to transfer for his graduate year of eligibility.

He becomes the fourth recent addition to the squad, joining five star Trevor Keels and transfers Theo John and Bates Jones.

Additionally, he becomes the fourth member of the class of 2021 with Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin and the aforementioned Keels.