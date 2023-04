Isaiah Evans committed to Duke on Thursday night. He officially visited Duke about two weeks ago and was offered in early March.

Duke has locked in its second member of the 2024 class and it’s a skilled scorer from Charlotte who draws comparisons to another in-state former Blue Devil.

The 6-6, 170-pounder who plays at North Mecklenburg has a similar body type to Brandon Ingram, who was ACC rookie of the year for the 2015-16 season with the Blue Devils and has become an All-Star with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite the thin frame, Evans uses his length well and has a long wingspan that allows him to play above his weight.

Evans is a gifted scorer who had a 62-point game in the state playoffs this past season.

Evans joins Darren Harris, another gifted shooter who projects as a 2-guard or wing, in Duke’s Class of 2024. Harris committed to the Blue Devils back in late October.