DevilsIllustrated - Five-star Trevor Keels chooses Duke

Today Trevor Keels announced on ESPN his collegiate decision and picked Duke as his choice.

The 6-foot-5 jumbo wing chose the Blue Devils over Villanova, Kentucky and Virginia.

The five-star prospect from Fairfax, Virginia, was a star at Paul VI, which is coincidentally the same program that produced current Duke freshman, Jeremy Roach.

Keels is the No. 20 rated senior in the nation, according to Rivals.com, and has a great ability to shoot and score. He offers valuable versatility in that he can play the two and the three and also help out as a secondary ball-handler.

Keels is a skill player with a college-ready body at 225-pounds. He shoots the ball cleanly and has three point range as well as accurate touch inside of the lane.

He’s also a strong rebounder for his position and really helps space the floor with his shot-making credibility.

Keels will immediately push for minutes and be in contention for a starting role, if not the first of second player off the bench. He has a great understanding of the game and he has a very savvy patience to his game and approach.

Keels joins Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin as the third member of Duke’s 2021 recruiting class.