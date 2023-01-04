DURHAM – Coaches can deploy a vast number of motivational ploys to get players’ attention.

And sometimes family — in the case of Dariq Whitehead, his Aunt Mercedes — can hit a tone that coaches just can’t reach.

Duke’s star freshman had a rough first few months of his college basketball career. A preseason fracture in his foot meant a delayed start, and that parlayed into Whitehead playing catch up when he got back on the court.

There were glimpses, seemingly more frequent with each game, of what the 6-7, 220-pounder could be when fully healthy. But the leap forward occurred with a trip home to Newark, N.J., as the Blue Devils were off for Christmas.

“Being around family, you get to hear what you need to hear,” Whitehead said. “When I went home, they told me what it was and it was like a reset button.”

Specifically, that’s where Aunt Mercedes comes in.

“She was telling me, ‘You’re not the player that people say you are. Right now, you don’t look great,’” Whitehead said. “That’s just what I needed to hear. I often got caught up in, ‘Oh, I’m hurt. I’m coming off an injury.’

“But she just told me, pretty much, it was done with that. No more time for excuses. So I just had to mentally prepare and lock in.”

It’s more than just the one-game sample, in which Whitehead scored a season-high 16 points against Florida State on Saturday.

It’s the change that coach Jon Scheyer saw in Whitehead when Duke resumed practicing on Dec. 27.

“Dariq’s taken the next step, for sure,” Scheyer said. “The reason Dariq came here is to get better and to grow. And he’s done that. He was put in a situation you don’t want to be put in, to get hurt right away. There was an adjustment physically and mentally, coming back from that.

“But I’ve seen a different level of focus from him, seen a toughness of just playing through this and working at it. And I think his upside the rest of the year is only going to get better and better.”