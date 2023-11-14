The Blue Devil who registered one foul and no other stats in 13 minutes against Arizona provided the biggest lift against Michigan State.

Caleb Foster scored 18 points, 16 in the second half, to lead Duke in a 74-65 win over Michigan State in Chicago’s United Center.

The freshman guard who’s come off the bench in No. 9 Duke’s first three games had 15 points in the opener, but was a non-factor in last week’s home loss against Arizona.

Foster’s second-half barrage started with a 3-pointer with 15:20 left, after No. 18 Michigan State had sliced Duke’s 11-point halftime lead to four. His next 3-pointer a couple of minutes later reestablished the 11-point lead, and he added a mid-range jumper shortly after.

In the closing minutes, Foster drained another couple of 3s to complete his 6-for-7 shooting performance in the second half.

Duke (2-1) also got 15 points and eight rebounds from Kyle Filipowski, who was limited by foul trouble in the first half. Rounding out the sophomore trio were 13-point games from Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell.

Ryan Young supplied eight points and seven rebounds, and his plus-24 was more than double the next best mark for the Blue Devils (Proctor was plus-11).

After coach Jon Scheyer was displeased with Duke’s ball movement against Arizona, the Blue Devils had 17 assists on 22 field goals.