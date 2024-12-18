Duke adds D-lineman from Dartmouth

Another All-Ivy League defensive player, come on down to Duke.

(That’s supposed to be spoken in Price Is Right voice.)

Duke picked up a commitment from Dartmouth defensive lineman Josiah Green on Wednesday afternoon. Green is a grad transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.

Green, who’s 6-1, 280 and from Indianapolis, was a unanimous pick as a first-team All-Ivy League player this past season. He had 49 tackles, tied for fourth on the Big Green, and was second on the team with nine TFLs. Green had five or more tackles in six of Dartmouth’s 10 games and, according to Pro Football Focus, played the third-most snaps (634) of Dartmouth’s defense.

While it’s too early to pencil in Green as a starter on Duke’s defensive line next season, it’s easy to see him being in the rotation. The Blue Devils will return Aaron Hall and Preston Watson, two of their top-three defensive tackles from this past season, but lose Kendy Charles, who was a transfer from Liberty whose eligibility expired.

The Ivy League does not allow graduate students to participate in sports, which opens up the door for them to transfer to power-conference teams. Duke just benefitted from a season of having Ozzie Nicholas (Princeton) at linebacker, and the Blue Devils had Harvard grads Scott Elliott and Anthony Nelson start multiple games last season (Nelson was with the Blue Devils for two seasons). In 2022, Jack Burns played over 700 snaps on the offensive line after transferring from Cornell.