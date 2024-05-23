Duke had a program-record-tying four players named to the first-team All-ACC in baseball, as announced by the league earlier this week.

The Blue Devils put infielders Ben Miller and Zac Morris, starting pitcher Jonathan Santucci, and star closer Charlie Beilenson on the first-team.

Miller entered the final week of the season hitting above .400. He transferred in from Penn and is a Durham native. Morris also transferred in this season, coming from VMI. He had a two-homer game in Duke’s ACC tournament-opening win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.

Santucci has a 6-1 record as Duke’s ace, with a 3.54 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 56 innings (13.5 strikeouts per 9 innings). He missed most of last season with an arm injury and is expected to be a first-round pick in July’s draft.

Beilenson picked up his 12th save of the season with a three-inning effort on Tuesday night. Despite being a reliever, he trails Santucci for the team lead in innings by an out (Beilenson has pitched 55 2/3) and has a 2.10 ERA and 84 strikeouts against 17 walks this season.

Along with that quartet, senior catcher Alex Stone was a second-team pick and freshman outfielder AJ Gracia was on the third-team. Gracia and Kyle Johnson, a two-way player, were also named to the all-freshman team.