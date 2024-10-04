Duke’s newcomers soak in Cameron

DURHAM – There is a big difference between attending Countdown to Craziness as a recruit and being the player who everybody in Cameron Indoor Stadium is watching.

Cooper Flagg can now attest.

“I was a little tired, to be honest. I wasn’t ready for that, man. It kind of shocked me a little bit,” Flagg said after Friday night’s preseason event. “I had energy but I felt it in my lungs a little bit, just being a little bit gassed.

“Incredible environment, wouldn’t want to play anywhere else, to be honest.”

Countdown to Craziness always has more to do with Duke’s newcomers — a qualification for 8 of 10 starters in the Blue-White scrimmage — getting an introduction to the atmosphere and the Crazies than it has to do with the on-court product and/or results.

Of the eight newcomers, six have seen a game at Duke. Five of them were recruits when they first saw a game here; the sixth has a unique backstory, given Maliq Brown’s career-high came here in a Syracuse jersey last season.

“It’s incredible, I never thought that I would have this jersey on,” Brown said. “Being able to have this jersey on, looking in the future, it was just a good feeling.”

The other unique background here is the tallest player on the team who donned a South Sudan flag as a cape during his introduction.

Khaman Maluach played in the Olympics and has played in front of larger crowds, but the one at Duke is different.

“I basically played on a big stage before where there’s 25,000 people, but it’s really different here because all of the fans are on our side,” Maluach said. “These are my fans. I’ve always played against other fans, so I’ve never had my fans have my back like this.

“Cameron is such … I wouldn’t say it’s a small arena, but the 9,000 people, you really feel like everybody is engaged with the game.”