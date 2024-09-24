PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GU1ZWTTlXN0xMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZTVlZNOVc3TEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GU1ZWTTlXN0xMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Duke’s full schedule unveiled

Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Blue Devils start ACC play with a trip to Louisville in early December

Duke’s first two ACC games and three of the first four will be on the road — so it’s a good thing Jon Scheyer scheduled some non-conference games away from Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The ACC announced the first ACC games for each team on Monday evening and for Duke, that means traveling to Louisville to face a brand-new team. The Cardinals cleaned house of the Kenny Payne tenure, hired Pat Kelsey, and overturned their roster with transfers (plus one freshman). Duke plays at Louisville on Dec. 8.

The Blue Devils will also go to Georgia Tech before Christmas, on Dec. 21, and play Virginia Tech on New Year’s Eve at home, and then head to ACC newcomer SMU on Jan. 4.

Duke’s non-conference schedule was released in mid-August.

Here is the full schedule for Duke:

Oct. 4 – Countdown to Craziness

Oct. 19 – Lincoln (Pa.), (exhibition)

Oct. 27 – Arizona State (exhibition)

Nov. 4 – vs. Maine

Nov. 8 – vs. Army

Nov. 12 – vs. Kentucky, Champions Classic (Atlanta)

Nov. 16 – vs. Wofford

Nov. 22 – at Arizona

Nov. 26 – vs. Kansas (Las Vegas)

Nov. 29 – vs. Seattle

Dec. 4 – vs. Auburn (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Dec. 8 – at Louisville (ACC opener)

Dec. 10 – vs. Incarnate Word

Dec. 17 – vs. George Mason

Dec. 21 – at Georgia Tech

Dec. 31 – Virginia Tech

Jan. 4 – at SMU

Jan. 7 – Pittsburgh

Jan. 11 – Notre Dame

Jan. 14 – Miami

Jan. 18 – at Boston College

Jan. 25 – at Wake Forest

Jan. 27 – N.C. State

Feb. 1 – UNC

Feb. 5 – at Syracuse

Feb. 8 – at Clemson

Feb. 12 – California

Feb. 15 – Stanford

Feb. 17 – at Virginia

Feb. 22 – vs. Illinois (New York)

Feb. 25 – at Miami

March 1 – Florida State

March 3 – Wake Forest

March 8 – at UNC

March 11-15 – ACC tournament (Charlotte)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2R1a2Uucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL2R1a2Utcy1mdWxsLXNjaGVkdWxlLXVudmVpbGVkIiwKICAgIGNzX2Zw aWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk bTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVu Y3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQo InNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1l KCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5n IHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMg aGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3Mu eWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5z ZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Njcmlw dD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5j b20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZkdWtlLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZHVrZS1zLWZ1bGwtc2NoZWR1bGUtdW52ZWls ZWQmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA5MiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=