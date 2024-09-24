Duke’s first two ACC games and three of the first four will be on the road — so it’s a good thing Jon Scheyer scheduled some non-conference games away from Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The ACC announced the first ACC games for each team on Monday evening and for Duke, that means traveling to Louisville to face a brand-new team. The Cardinals cleaned house of the Kenny Payne tenure, hired Pat Kelsey, and overturned their roster with transfers (plus one freshman). Duke plays at Louisville on Dec. 8.

The Blue Devils will also go to Georgia Tech before Christmas, on Dec. 21, and play Virginia Tech on New Year’s Eve at home, and then head to ACC newcomer SMU on Jan. 4.

Duke’s non-conference schedule was released in mid-August.

Here is the full schedule for Duke:

Oct. 4 – Countdown to Craziness

Oct. 19 – Lincoln (Pa.), (exhibition)

Oct. 27 – Arizona State (exhibition)

Nov. 4 – vs. Maine

Nov. 8 – vs. Army

Nov. 12 – vs. Kentucky, Champions Classic (Atlanta)

Nov. 16 – vs. Wofford

Nov. 22 – at Arizona

Nov. 26 – vs. Kansas (Las Vegas)

Nov. 29 – vs. Seattle

Dec. 4 – vs. Auburn (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Dec. 8 – at Louisville (ACC opener)

Dec. 10 – vs. Incarnate Word

Dec. 17 – vs. George Mason

Dec. 21 – at Georgia Tech

Dec. 31 – Virginia Tech

Jan. 4 – at SMU

Jan. 7 – Pittsburgh

Jan. 11 – Notre Dame

Jan. 14 – Miami

Jan. 18 – at Boston College

Jan. 25 – at Wake Forest

Jan. 27 – N.C. State

Feb. 1 – UNC

Feb. 5 – at Syracuse

Feb. 8 – at Clemson

Feb. 12 – California

Feb. 15 – Stanford

Feb. 17 – at Virginia

Feb. 22 – vs. Illinois (New York)

Feb. 25 – at Miami

March 1 – Florida State

March 3 – Wake Forest

March 8 – at UNC

March 11-15 – ACC tournament (Charlotte)