Duke’s full schedule unveiled
Blue Devils start ACC play with a trip to Louisville in early December
Duke’s first two ACC games and three of the first four will be on the road — so it’s a good thing Jon Scheyer scheduled some non-conference games away from Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The ACC announced the first ACC games for each team on Monday evening and for Duke, that means traveling to Louisville to face a brand-new team. The Cardinals cleaned house of the Kenny Payne tenure, hired Pat Kelsey, and overturned their roster with transfers (plus one freshman). Duke plays at Louisville on Dec. 8.
The Blue Devils will also go to Georgia Tech before Christmas, on Dec. 21, and play Virginia Tech on New Year’s Eve at home, and then head to ACC newcomer SMU on Jan. 4.
Duke’s non-conference schedule was released in mid-August.
Here is the full schedule for Duke:
Oct. 4 – Countdown to Craziness
Oct. 19 – Lincoln (Pa.), (exhibition)
Oct. 27 – Arizona State (exhibition)
Nov. 4 – vs. Maine
Nov. 8 – vs. Army
Nov. 12 – vs. Kentucky, Champions Classic (Atlanta)
Nov. 16 – vs. Wofford
Nov. 22 – at Arizona
Nov. 26 – vs. Kansas (Las Vegas)
Nov. 29 – vs. Seattle
Dec. 4 – vs. Auburn (ACC-SEC Challenge)
Dec. 8 – at Louisville (ACC opener)
Dec. 10 – vs. Incarnate Word
Dec. 17 – vs. George Mason
Dec. 21 – at Georgia Tech
Dec. 31 – Virginia Tech
Jan. 4 – at SMU
Jan. 7 – Pittsburgh
Jan. 11 – Notre Dame
Jan. 14 – Miami
Jan. 18 – at Boston College
Jan. 25 – at Wake Forest
Jan. 27 – N.C. State
Feb. 1 – UNC
Feb. 5 – at Syracuse
Feb. 8 – at Clemson
Feb. 12 – California
Feb. 15 – Stanford
Feb. 17 – at Virginia
Feb. 22 – vs. Illinois (New York)
Feb. 25 – at Miami
March 1 – Florida State
March 3 – Wake Forest
March 8 – at UNC
March 11-15 – ACC tournament (Charlotte)