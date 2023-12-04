Duke’s baseball schedule set
Blue Devils are coming off a 39-win season that saw them come one win from reaching College World Series
We’re in the final month of the calendar year and 74 days away from the start of Duke’s baseball season.
The Blue Devils will start next season riding momentum of a 39-win season. They reached the super-regional round of the NCAA tournament, falling in a best-of-3 series at Virginia and coming up one win shy of reaching the College World Series for the first time in program history.
Duke’s season begins Feb. 16 with a three-game round robin in Conway, S.C., where the Blue Devils won a regional last season. Aside from those three games, Duke won’t leave the state of North Carolina until early April — and won’t have an out-of-state series until April 12-14 at Pittsburgh.
The Blue Devils open ACC play at Wake Forest on March 8. The Deacons reached the College World Series last year.
Here is Duke’s full 2024 schedule:
2/16 – vs. Indiana (Conway, S.C.)
2/17 – vs. George Mason (Conway, S.C.)
2/18 – at Coastal Carolina
2/21 – vs. Liberty
2/23, 2/24, 2/25 – vs. Northwestern
2/27 – vs. Davidson
3/1, 3/2, 3/3 – vs. Akron
3/5 – vs. App State
3/6 – vs. Georgetown
3/8, 3/9, 3/10 – at Wake Forest (ACC)
3/12, 3/13 – vs. Rider
3/15, 3/16, 3/17 – vs. Clemson (ACC)
3/19 – vs. Towson
3/22, 3/23, 3/24 – at N.C. State (ACC)
3/26 – vs. Campbell
3/29, 3/30, 3/31 – vs. Virginia (ACC)
4/2 – at Liberty
4/5, 4/6, 4/7 – vs. Miami (ACC)
4/9 – vs. William & Mary
4/12, 4/13, 4/14 – at Pittsburgh (ACC)
4/16 – vs. Gardner-Webb
4/19, 4/20, 4/21 – at Virginia Tech (ACC)
4/23 – at Campbell
4/26, 4/27, 4/28 – vs. Florida State (ACC)
5/5 – vs. Longwood (doubleheader)
5/7 – at East Carolina
5/10, 5/11, 5/12 – at Georgia Tech (ACC)
5/14 – vs. College of Charleston
5/16, 5/17, 5/18 – vs. UNC