We’re in the final month of the calendar year and 74 days away from the start of Duke’s baseball season.

The Blue Devils will start next season riding momentum of a 39-win season. They reached the super-regional round of the NCAA tournament, falling in a best-of-3 series at Virginia and coming up one win shy of reaching the College World Series for the first time in program history.

Duke’s season begins Feb. 16 with a three-game round robin in Conway, S.C., where the Blue Devils won a regional last season. Aside from those three games, Duke won’t leave the state of North Carolina until early April — and won’t have an out-of-state series until April 12-14 at Pittsburgh.

The Blue Devils open ACC play at Wake Forest on March 8. The Deacons reached the College World Series last year.

Here is Duke’s full 2024 schedule:

2/16 – vs. Indiana (Conway, S.C.)

2/17 – vs. George Mason (Conway, S.C.)

2/18 – at Coastal Carolina

2/21 – vs. Liberty

2/23, 2/24, 2/25 – vs. Northwestern

2/27 – vs. Davidson

3/1, 3/2, 3/3 – vs. Akron

3/5 – vs. App State

3/6 – vs. Georgetown

3/8, 3/9, 3/10 – at Wake Forest (ACC)

3/12, 3/13 – vs. Rider

3/15, 3/16, 3/17 – vs. Clemson (ACC)

3/19 – vs. Towson

3/22, 3/23, 3/24 – at N.C. State (ACC)

3/26 – vs. Campbell

3/29, 3/30, 3/31 – vs. Virginia (ACC)

4/2 – at Liberty

4/5, 4/6, 4/7 – vs. Miami (ACC)

4/9 – vs. William & Mary

4/12, 4/13, 4/14 – at Pittsburgh (ACC)

4/16 – vs. Gardner-Webb

4/19, 4/20, 4/21 – at Virginia Tech (ACC)

4/23 – at Campbell

4/26, 4/27, 4/28 – vs. Florida State (ACC)

5/5 – vs. Longwood (doubleheader)

5/7 – at East Carolina

5/10, 5/11, 5/12 – at Georgia Tech (ACC)

5/14 – vs. College of Charleston

5/16, 5/17, 5/18 – vs. UNC