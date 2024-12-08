Duke pulls away from Louisville

Duke got all it could handle in its ACC opener.

The Blue Devils fell behind early against a hot-shooting Louisville team. They shot their second-worst 3-point clip of the season. And Cooper Flagg picked up his fourth foul with 10½ minutes left, exiting when Duke was down by five.

Duke won at Louisville 76-65 on Sunday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

It was the kind of performance — if the non-conference portion of the schedule didn’t already show it — that establishes Duke (7-2) as the frontrunner in the ACC.

Flagg picked up his fourth foul with 10:36 left and after Terrence Edwards Jr. made a couple of free throws made possible by Flagg’s foul, it was a 55-50 lead for Louisville.

That was apparently all No. 9 Duke needed to get going.

The Blue Devils went on an 18-2 run after Flagg’s exit. It started and ended with 3-pointers by Kon Knueppel, the freshman’s only two 3s of the game. Obviously, they came at good times.

Otherwise, Duke’s damage during this stretch came from the inside — a welcomed change for a team that made 8 of 30 3-pointers (26.7%). Sion James had a dunk and two free throws; all six of Maliq Brown’s points came within two minutes; and Tyrese Proctor hit a mid-range jumper.

By the time Flagg reentered, Duke’s lead was 68-60 with 4:42 left. The freshman scored 15 seconds later and helped Duke put away the game without Louisville (5-4) getting closer than seven of Duke’s lead for the rest of the game.