Duke was picked to finish in a tie for sixth with Pittsburgh in the ACC’s preseason poll, which is voted on by media that was credentialed to cover last week’s ACC Kickoff in Charlotte.

The Blue Devils play four of the five teams picked in front of them this season, along with a mid-October game against Pitt. The ACC has moved to a division-less format, so the preseason poll for picking teams was simply a 1-14 ranking.

Clemson, which has won seven of the last eight ACC championships, was picked to repeat as league champ. The Tigers were picked first by 103 of 176 voters; Florida State was second, picked to win the league by 67 voters.

UNC was picked to finish third and received five first-place votes; N.C. State was picked to finish fourth and received one first-place vote. Here’s the full voting breakdown:

2023 ACC Preseason Poll

1. Clemson (103), 2370

2. Florida State (67), 2304

3. North Carolina (5), 1981

4. NC State (1), 1662

5. Miami, 1553

T6. Duke, 1511

T6. Pitt, 1511

8. Louisville, 1344

9. Wake Forest, 1181

10. Syracuse, 826

11. Virginia Tech, 678

12. Georgia Tech, 633

13. Boston College, 561

14. Virginia, 365





First-place votes in parentheses

176 media voters